PSEB class X results: Mohali ranks 11th in terms of pass percentage

As compared to many districts across Punjab, Mohali schools are considered to be better equipped in terms of infrastructure. (File) As compared to many districts across Punjab, Mohali schools are considered to be better equipped in terms of infrastructure. (File)

MOHALI DISTRICT was ranked 11th across the state in terms of pass percentage as the Punjab School Education Board Tuesday declared the results for Class X. Not a single student from the district managed to make it to the Board’s merit list of top 401 students who scored 94 per cent or more marks. Pooja Rani, a student of Government Senior Secondary School in Lalru has topped in the district by securing 93.38 per cent marks. For the second position, two girls — Harpreet Kaur, a student of Guru Nanak Dev Public Senior Secondary School in Dharamgarh and Muskaan, a student of Attri Public School in Lalru — secured 92.77 marks. But since Harpreet is four months elder to Muskaan, Harpreet was declared second and Muskaan third. Ankita, a student of Bikram Public High School in Kharar who secured 92.62 per cent was declared fourth position in Mohali district.

Although the pass percentage of Mohali improved significantly this year as compared to last year, but yet no student from the district could make it to the Board’s merit list. This year the pass percentage of Mohali district touched 66.94 as compared to 44.73 per cent last year. In 2016, the pass percentage was 61.77. This year, a total of 8917 students appeared in the matriculation examination that was held in March and 5969 students passed.

Manohar Kant Kalohi, chairman, PSEB, said, “Last year, there was a decline in pass percentage because the Marks Moderation Policy was abolished and no grace marks were given to the students”. However, the Education Board had yet not disclosed the exact number of grace marks that were given to students, this year.

Mohali’s Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said, “I had issued strict instructions to the District Education Officer (DEO) asking the department to work hard on the students so that the results can be improved. This year, the district has shown a significant improvement in terms of pass percentage”.

As compared to many districts across Punjab, Mohali schools are considered to be better equipped in terms of infrastructure. Also, Mohali schools are most sought after by the teachers due to its proximity with the state capital Chandigarh. The district schools also have a better student-teacher ratio as compared to the other districts.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd