PSEB class X results: Ludhiana takes second and third spots on academic merit list

ENDING A two-year dry spell in the Class X results of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), two Ludhiana students stood second and third in the state on the academic merit list announced on Monday. In 2015 and 2016, not a single student from Ludhiana came in the top three on the academic merit list. But, like previous years, students from the district came first and second on the sports category merit list.

This year, too, Ludhiana bagged 113 ranks in the state on the sports merit list. Last year, however, the number was 121, the highest in Punjab. Amit Yadav, a student of Sai Public Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri of Ludhiana, stood second with 98.62 per cent marks in academic category.

Missing out on the first rank to Shruti Vohra (who secured 98.77 per cent) of Ropar district by a whisker, Amit said he has opted for the medical stream in Class XI. He also works part time to help his father, a factory worker.

“I never took tuition as neither was there any need, nor my parents could afford it. Whatever free time I got from studies, I spent that on working with my father to help him. Also, our school organised extra classes for us and teachers were always there to help. I want to be a professor in medical stream and pursue some interesting research,” he said. Simmi Kumari, who came third on the academic merit list also from Sai Public Senior Secondary School, scored 98.31 per cent and opted for commerce. “I was certainly expecting a rank in the top ten but not in top three. Now, I want to pursue commerce and become a chartered accountant,” she said. Her father runs a general store and mother is a homemaker. She, too, never took tuition. “The extra classes in school were always helpful and enough to keep us updated.”

Sports list toppers

On the sports merit list, where students get an additional 15-25 marks for taking up a sport, Amandeep Verma from BCM School Focal Point of Ludhiana came first in the state with 99.08 per cent.

A state-level baseball player, he, however, would not be continuing with the sport now. “I have opted for non-medical stream which requires full concentration on studies. I want to be a software engineer,” said Verma, whose father is a worker at Hero Cycles. Despite having a sport, he never opted for tuition. “Teachers were always helpful and I concentrated on self-studies. So, tuition was never required.” Jyoti Panwar, a state-level baseball player from BCM School Focal Point, came second. Her father is an electrician and mother a homemaker. “I have now opted for the medical stream as I want to be a cardiologist. I never took any tuition for Class X but always made it a point to self study for four to six hours,” she said.

Nancy from Play Ways Senior Secondary School, Patiala, came third with 98.31 per cent marks.

