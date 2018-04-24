PSEB Class 12th results: Marks moderation policy used ‘judiciously’, says Punjab Board

PSEB 12th results 2018: Teachers with Puja Joshi (centre) at the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) PSEB 12th results 2018: Teachers with Puja Joshi (centre) at the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

PSEB 12th results 2018: THE PUNJAB School Education Board (PSEB) Monday declared the results of Class 12 senior secondary examinations for 2017-18. The overall pass percentage stood at 65.97 per cent for 2017-18 with 1,98,199 students passing of 3,00,417 who appeared. Last year, 62.36 per cent candidates had cleared the exam but it also included results of vocational stream students which has been kept pending this year. The board said this would be “announced later”. Also, results of students who re-appeared due to alleged mass copying in some centres in Tarn Taran was kept pending.

A year after PSEB claimed that it ‘scrapped’ the controversial marks moderation policy (MMP), a practice of giving grace marks to students who need a few marks to pass, this year again the board used this policy and has given up to five grace marks. There was a row over MMP after the Delhi High Court ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to continue with the policy in May last year. Before that in April, CBSE and 32 other state boards, including Punjab, had reached a consensus to scrap the policy. However, after the Delhi HC orders, CBSE declared its 2017 results using marks MMP but Punjab results were already out before orders came (without giving grace marks).

Later in October 2017, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) issued an ‘advisory’ for state boards and CBSE that there should be no ‘spiking or inflation’ of marks for Classes X and XII in order to improve overall results. However, MMP for students who were on ‘borderline’ was allowed to continue with a condition that boards must declare it on their websites whenever used.

PSEB was also at the centre of a controversy when it doled out 25-30 grace marks in 2015-16 and pass percentage of Class XII was increased from 54 per cent to 76.77 per cent by inflating marks.

However, last year (2016-17), former education minister Aruna Chaudhary claimed that “not a single grace mark” was given and results were declared without using MMP and pass percentage came down to 62.36 per cent.

The pass percentages in Punjab for Class 12 results stood at 84.42 per cent in 2014-15 and 78.90 per cent in 2013-14.

PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia said Monday, “All students have not been given five grace marks. Only those who needed up to five marks have been given. There were many factors behind the decision to reintroduce MMP. We received many representations from students, teachers and associations who suggested that it will be unfair to students. Subject experts also said question papers were tricky so there had to be fair play. We have not violated any MHRD guideline as only those students have been given up to five marks who were on borderline. It has been used judiciously,” said Kalohia.

He claimed that a ‘factual analysis’ was done before taking the decision to use MMP. “There are girls in rural areas who are asked to discontinue studies if they fail by a few marks. So, the decision was taken for overall welfare of students,” he said.

PSEB secretary Hargunjit Kaur said up to five marks were given to students who failed in two subjects. “They have not been given to those who failed in three or more subjects,” she said. “The MHRD had left it to the state boards to decide to use policy or not. Last year, we did not use it but this year we have as several reforms were introduced. External centres for all candidates were established for the first time and online marking was introduced. Question papers were also tough,” she said.

