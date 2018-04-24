PSEB Class 12th results 2018: Pass percentage drops, girls outshine boys

PSEB results 2018: Prachi Gaur (right) and Pushwinder Kaur (left) at BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) PSEB results 2018: Prachi Gaur (right) and Pushwinder Kaur (left) at BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

PSEB results 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the results of Class 12 on the official at pseb.ac.in. A total of 68.42 per cent (%) students have cleared the exam in regular category and 40.07 % in the open category, taking overall pass percentage to 65.97%. Girls have performed better than boys again with 78.25% girls cleared exams compared to 60.46% boys. Of 1,22,784 girls, 96,079 cleared exams and of 1,51,748 boys, 91,752 have passed.

In academics-only merit list, Puja Joshi from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the state with 98% in humanities. Vivek Rajput from the same school stood second with 97.55% in science. The third rank went to Jasnoor Kaur from Dashmesh Public Girls Sr Sec School of Muktsar. She scored 97.33% in commerce.

In sports students’ merit list, Prachi Gaur with 100% marks and Pushwinder Kaur, also scoring 100%, stood first and second respectively. Both are from humanities stream and from BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana. The third rank went to Mandeep Kaur from Sant Mohan Das Sr Sec School, Faridkot, who scored 99.56% in humanities. 72.77% of urban and 65.26% of rural candidates have cleared the exam.

The pass percentage for the government-run meritorious schools is the highest at 96.19% whereas only 68.24% students from government schools have passed. 67.93% students from affiliated and Adarsh schools, 65.90% from associated schools and 69.07% from aided schools cleared exams.

In stream-wise results, 84.95% students have cleared in commerce, 65.11% in humanities and 58.79% in science. In science, 60.71% have cleared medical and 57.97% in non-medical.

District-wise data of PSEB results

In district-wise results, Sri Muktsar Sahib has topped the list with the highest 79.64 pass percentage followed by Mansa (78.59%) and Ludhiana (78.56%). At the bottom are — Pathankot (47.89%), Gurdaspur (46.73%) and Tarn Taran (31.60%).

