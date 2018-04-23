PSEB Class 12th results 2018 declared, Ludhiana girls top the exam

PSEB 12th results 2018 is available at pseb.ac.in PSEB 12th results 2018 is available at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12th result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has today on April 24 announced the results of Class 12. Every year, the Board releases two merit list – one with sports and the other without it. In the academics list, Ludhiana’s Puja Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has topped the exam by scoring 98 per cent while Prachi Gaur (from Ludhiana) who opted for sports scored 100 per cent marks. This year too, girls have outperformed the boys by scoring 78.25 pass percent.

Vivek Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has secured the second rank with 97.55 per cent while Jasnoor Kaur from Dashmesh Public School for girls, Muktsar has secured the third position.

Overall, 3,00,417 students appeared for the Class 12 or senior secondary exams of which 1,98,199 have passed. The pass percentage is 68.42 per cent for regular category candidates while for the Open School is 40.07 per cent. Overall, 65.97 per cent students have passed the PSEB Class 12 exams this year.

Stream-wise, as many as 31,364 students have appeared for the exam from Commerce stream with 26,643 have passed the PSEB exams taking pass percentage to 84.95 while in the Humanities, 21,2945 registered for the exam of which 1,38,643 have successfully cleared the 12th exam. The pass percentage for Class 12 stands at 65.11 per cent. In the science stream, the pass percentage is at 58.79 with only 32,907 students, out of 55976 have qualified the exams. Among the mixed group, 132 students registered with only 6 passing out.

Candidates can check their scores at http://www.pseb.ac.in. The exams for Class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. Class 10 results date is, however, not released yet. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

Among districts, Muktsar has topped with 79.64 per cent. Class 12 results of some schools of Tarn Taran school have not been released due to mass copying took place and their re-exams are going on.

PSEB class 12 results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to the class 12 board results 2018.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

PSEB Supplementary or compartment exams date

All those students who have flunked in the main exams have one more opportunity. They can sit for the compartment exams that are held in June and the results are declared in July.

