PSEB Class 12th results 2018 declared: How to check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12th result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results of Class 12 on their official website – pseb.ac.in. The results of Class 12 are also available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results were initially scheduled to be released on April 28, however, the Board has announced it today. While this year’s pass percentage stands at 65.97 which is about three per cent high than the previous year. In 2017, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for class 12 examination. It dropped to 62.36 per cent from 76.77 per cent in 2016.

PSEB Class 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in) or visit directly to indiaresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to the class 12 board results 2018 flashing on the top.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, name, stream, mobile number and email address in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Overall, 3,00,417 students appeared for the Class 12 or senior secondary exams of which 1,98,199 have passed. The pass percentage is 68.42 per cent for regular category candidates while for the Open School is 40.07 per cent. Overall, 65.97 per cent students have passed the PSEB Class 12 exams this year.

Every year, the Board releases two merit list – one with sports and the other without it. In the academics list, Ludhiana’s Puja Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has topped the exam by scoring 98 per cent while Prachi Gaur (from Ludhiana) who opted for sports scored 100 per cent marks.

