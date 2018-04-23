PSEB Class 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Result declared at pseb.ac.in, 65.97% pass

PSEB Class 12th result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results of Class 12 today at 12:15 pm. Candidates can check their scores at pseb.ac.in. While the Education Minister, Aruna Chaudhary, had earlier confirmed the result date by April-end, she has, however, called a press conference to release the merit list. The exams for Class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. Class 10 results date is, however, not released yet. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage. The last exam for class 10 will be held on March 31 and for class 12 will be conducted on March 24.
Once released, students are required to visit the official website – pseb.ac.in or examresults.net. They should then click on the link for the result. In the provided fields, they will then be required to enter their roll number and other details. After clicking submit, their result will be displayed on the screen. They are required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.
Puja Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has topped the exam by scoring 98 per cent while Prachi Gaur (from Ludhiana) who opted for sports scored 100 per cent marks. Vivek Joshi from Teja Swantantra Senior Secondary School has secured second rank with 97.55 per cent, while Jasnoor Kaur from Dashmesh Public School for girls, Muktsar has secured third position.
PSEB Class 12 result 2018: Check pass percentage
This year, a total number of students 3, 00,417 students had appeared for the exam out of which a total of 198,199 have passed. Pass percentage for regular students stood at 68.42 per cent whereas for open school students, it is 40.07 per cent. The overall pass percentage this year is 65.97 per cent.
The result for class 12 board exams will be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today, on April 23. Once out, all the students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — pseb.ac.in. In order to check the result, one has to log on to the official website and click on the result link. They should then enter their roll number and other required details in the provided field. On submitting the same the scores will be displayed on the screen.
Due to rush, many candidates might be facing issues opening the website due to heavy rush. They need not worry and can visit indiaresults.com and examresults.net to check their respective scores. They can follow the below mentioned steps to get their results.
Step 1: Log on to the any of the above mentioned websitesStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link to the class 12 board results 2018.Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
Last year, students and parents protested over a combined merit list that was issued for those ‘with sports’ and ‘without sports’ for class 12. Negative feedback was received from many quarters, ranging from academicians to parents on ‘injustice’ to students without sports. pPSKeeping that issue in mind, the Board then decided to issue two merit lists from this year.
Just like previous year, this year also girls have outperformed boys as far as PSEB class 12 board exam results are concerned. Last year, lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for class 12 examination. It dropped to 62.36 per cent from 76.77 per cent in 2016. In 2017, the top rank was obtained by Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana who scored 98.44 per cent.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had to re-conduct the mathematics examination of class 12 exams after it came to the notice of Board authorities that the paper was leaked. The Board decided to re-conduct the examination on March 31. An investigation was also initiated by the board. PSEB Chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia said they came to know at around 10.30 am that some answer keys of the exam were leaked following which they directed the officials concerned to give the other question paper which we kept as a back-up.
