PSEB Class 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Result declared at pseb.ac.in, 65.97% pass

PSEB 12th results 2018 to be declared today at 12:15 pm at pseb.ac.in PSEB 12th results 2018 to be declared today at 12:15 pm at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 12th result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the results of Class 12 today at 12:15 pm. Candidates can check their scores at pseb.ac.in. While the Education Minister, Aruna Chaudhary, had earlier confirmed the result date by April-end, she has, however, called a press conference to release the merit list. The exams for Class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. Class 10 results date is, however, not released yet. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage. The last exam for class 10 will be held on March 31 and for class 12 will be conducted on March 24.

Once released, students are required to visit the official website – pseb.ac.in or examresults.net. They should then click on the link for the result. In the provided fields, they will then be required to enter their roll number and other details. After clicking submit, their result will be displayed on the screen. They are required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.