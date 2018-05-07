PSEB Class 12th full results 2018 out: Despite grace marks given this year; pass percentage in maths dips; 46,000 flunk General English

PSEB Class 12 result is out PSEB Class 12 result is out

The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) declared subject wise result for Class 12 on Monday. Despite the board using marks moderation policy this year and giving at least five grace marks to students on the ‘borderline’, the pass percentage in mathematics dipped considerably compared to last year.

More than 46,000 students have also flunked in General English but pass percentage in this subject has improved. Chemistry has also witnessed a very low pass percentage. In 2016-17 results, the lowest pass percentage (75.53%) was in General English and more than 77,000 students had failed.

This year, pass percentage in General English is 84.32% with 2,48,036 of 2,94,154 students clearing the exam. 46,118 students have failed. Last year, it was 75.53 per cent with more than 77,000 students failing in General English.

In mathematics which is an optional subject, 13,285 students have failed out of 54,794 and pass percentage has dipped from 86 per cent last year to 75.75 per cent this year. Chemistry has also witnessed one of the lowest pass percentage and 16,498 of 57,408 students have failed in it. The pass percentage is 69.43% only. In physics and biology, pass percentage is 71.26% and 77.77% respectively.

Ninety six per cent students have cleared General Punjabi whereas 83.17% have cleared Punjabi (elective) which is an optional subject. 11,203 students have failed in Punjabi (elective). In history also which is an optional subject, more than 24,000 students have failed and pass percentage is 82.70%.

In economics and political science, pass percentage is 87.54 and 80.50 respectively. In Hindi (elective) which is an optional subject, 11,203 students have failed and pass percentage is 91.12.

In Punjab history and culture which is a subject for students who do not know Punjabi language, pass percentage is 78.75% with 430 of 546 students clearing the exam.

Meanwhile, the overall class 12 percentage has been revised from 65.97% declared on April 23 (excluding vocational and re-exam students) to 65.51% on Monday.

