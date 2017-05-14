PSEB Class 12 results out, pass percentage dips 14%

Celebrations at R S Model School in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Celebrations at R S Model School in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 12 results, which were declared on Saturday, saw a dip of 14 per cent in the overall pass percentage as compared to last year. Against 76.77 per cent in 2016, the overall pass percentage this year stood at 62.36, the lowest in the last three years. Amisha Arora and Prabhjot Joshi, both from Ludhiana, bagged the top two positions in the state. Amisha topped by securing 98.44 per cent marks while Prabhjot came second with 98.22 per cent. Ria from Gurdaspur district got 98 per cent marks and stood third.

The girls again outshone boys with a pass percentage of 72.59. For boys, it was 54.42. PSEB chairman Balbir Singh Dhol, while declaring the results, said the pass percentage dipped this year because they had not given any extra marks to students. Last year, the Board landed in a controversy for giving as high as 27 extra marks to the students to improve the pass percentage.

Dhol also said there was a strict vigil on mass copying and the Board had also reduced the marks in Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) from 30 to 10. CCE includes the assessment of students based on different parameters including sports, academics and extra-curricular activities.

In the sports category, Hushandeep Kaur, resident of Sangrur, and Nancy Goel and Shivam from Ludhiana, were the toppers in the state. All three secured 450 marks out of 450, but the positions were given to the students according to their age. The younger of three, Hushandeep Kaur, was declared topper in the sports category.

Dhol said that for the first time, the Board had decided to display the sports and academics marks separately on the mark sheets. He said it would help the students because many sports category students scored full marks and some institutes raised objections about it. “We will also take up the issue with the government. We want to reduce the marks to the sports category students,” Dhol said.

A total of 3,14,817 students appeared in the examination, including regular and open school category, of which 1,96,321 managed to pass. Dhol said the pass percentage of students studying in urban areas was 63.67 per cent while it was 61.19 in rural areas. In the merit list of 350 students released here by the PSEB chairman, Ludhiana was on top with 139 students. Faridkot fared the worst, with no student from the district figuring in the list.

In terms of pass percentage, Tarn Taran district topped with 72. 31 per cent while Roop Nagar was at the bottom with 53.53 per cent. According to Dhol, 36, 376 students failed while 62,916 students got compartments and 18,822 students have re-appears. Results for 254 students would be declared later by the PSEB, which were delayed on technical grounds.

Speaking about the subject-wise results, the PSEB chairman said commerce led with a pass percentage of 76.64, followed by science (73.74), vocational (63.03) and humanities (57.33). Maximum students appeared in the humanities group, whose number stood at 1,23,879. Pass percentage for General English was 75.53 , mathematics (86. 74) and history (83.24). Students can check their detailed results on PSEB website from 9 am onwards, Sunday.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now