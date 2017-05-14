PSEB Class 12 results: Mohali’s dismal show continues

WITH MORE than 43 per cent students failing the Class XII board exams, Mohali district put up a dismal show, revealed results announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Saturday. Only four students from the district managed to make it to the merit list of 350 students.

According to results, the district has a pass percentage of 56.64 which is lower than the overall 62.36 of the board. A total of 8,372 students from the district took the exam and 4,742 passed. In the previous year, the district’s pass percentage was 69.11. Around 8,500 students took the exam while 5,922 passed. In 2015, the pass percentage was also better than this year at 67.77 per cent.

Though the district has a long record of performing miserably in board exams, PSEB officials attribute the poor performance to strictness during the exam. “Mohali has lesser number of meritorious students because I have observed that where the number of CBSE schools is more than that of PSEB schools, our pass percentage dips in those districts,” PSEB Chairman Balbir Singh Dhol said on Saturday.

Another senior PSEB official said since the vigil is strict at the exam centre, chances of copying are much less compared to other districts. Incidentally, Mohali district is among the bottom three districts of the state this year, just ahead of Sangrur having a pass percentage of 55.9 and Roop Nagar 53.53. The dismal show of the district continued for the past four years despite the fact that the strength of teachers at the schools is quite adequate.

The district is also known to be a sought after destination for teachers who manage to get postings using connections. In 2015, though then Education Minister Sikander Singh Maluka got show cause notices issued to teachers for their poor results, no action had been taken against any teacher since.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now