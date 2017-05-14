PSEB Class 12 results: HRD decision to end grace marks hits pass percentage in state

THE MINISTRY of Human Resource Development’s last-month decision to scrap marks moderation policy (MMP) under which grace marks are given to students in exams had an impact on the Punjab School Education Board’s Class XII results announced on Saturday. In the absence of MMP, pass percentage remained 62.36 per cent, a drastic fall of 14 per cent compared to previous year’s 76.77 per cent. The PSEB Class XII pass percentage was 78.90 per cent in 2013-14 rising to 84.42 per cent in 2014-15. This year, 3,14,815 students took the exam and 1,96,321 passed.

Last December, CBSE had requested the HRD ministry to build consensus among all state boards on complete removal the MMP that was considered to be the reason behind inflated scores in board exam results and soaring cut-off percentage in undergraduate admission courses.

After facing flak for giving grace marks to improve results last year, PSEB has taken the lead on scrapping MMP. PSEB describes the decision as a “hard step” required to be taken since grace marks were “spoiling the children”. PSEB Chairman Balbir Singh Dhol said, “This decision was taken by the MHRD after holding a meeting of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 31 state boards, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and National Institute of Open School on April 24 in New Delhi. There was a consensus that the state boards must abolish the marks moderation policy. A notification in this regard was issued on May 10.”

He added, “By following the decision, PSEB has become the first board in the country to scrap the practice. As per the rule, PSEB can now give one per cent of the total marks as grace marks to benefit such students who fall short by a marginal difference of marks to pass their exam. However, in previous years, the grace marks were being given with an aim to improve the numbers.”

The Sunday Express, last year, had reported that PSEB gave the grace of as high as 27 marks to a large number of students to improve its Class X results. The grace marks improved results of as many as 1.20 lakh students who otherwise could have failed. Because of grace marks, the pass percentage of Class X increased from 40 per cent to 72 per cent last year.

“It was necessary to stop this practice. It was rather spoiling the children as they became too dependent on grace marks. Now, when they are aware that they shall not be given grace marks, they shall automatically prepare well for their exams,” Dhol told The Indian Express.

Schools have also welcomed the decision. Mohali-based educationist Ram Lal Sewak and director of Shastri Model School said the practice of grace marks was ruining students. “This move shall also bring down the cut-off percentage for college admission across the state.”

Welcoming the move, Punjab Private Schools Organisation President Tej Pal Singh told the Indian Express, “Schools shall now focus more on better teaching skills of their teachers rather than depend on grace marks.” Punjab Aides Schools Association President M N Saini said, “The PSEB should not worry about improving their pass percentage and rather judge students fairly on the basis of their examination. Students shall now get marks that they deserve.”

