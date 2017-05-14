PSEB Class 12 result: Was confident of results, says state topper Amisha Arora

State topper Amisha Arora celebrates with family and teachers at R S Model Senior School in Ludhiana on Saturday. Gurmeet Singh State topper Amisha Arora celebrates with family and teachers at R S Model Senior School in Ludhiana on Saturday. Gurmeet Singh

In continuing trend of girls outshining the boys, two girls from Ludhiana topped the state as Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) declared results for class 12 on Saturday. Amisha Arora, a commerce student of RS Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana, topped in the state with 98.44% marks. At the second place is Prabhjot Joshi, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School Focal Point who secured 98.22% marks in humanities stream.

Amisha, whose father runs a ration shop while mother is a homemaker, said she wasn’t surprised with the results considering the hard work put in by her and the teachers. “Since I had topped in class 11 also, my teachers were expecting from me that I will secure a rank at the state level. I was also expecting a rank at the state level, but first rank was definitely a pleasant surprise,” she said. Amisha now plans to pursue B.com from Government College of Girls Ludhiana. “The ultimate aim to do PhD,” she said.

She also lauded the efforts put in by her father. “My father is not a rich man who would give in to every tantrum of his children, but I just told him I wanted to change school and study in RS Model, which is known for producing toppers every year. He agreed and got me admission here, which I feel was his biggest gift to me,” she said.

Prabhjot Joshi, a humanities student from BCM Senior Secondary School Focal Point, secured 98.22% marks. Her father works as an employee in a private company. “Yes there is a little regret that I wasn’t able to top in the state due to slight margin, but I am satisfied I am the state topper in humanities stream,” said Joshi.

“I would now be pursuing law from Panjab University,” she said. Asked if she expected securing second rank in state, she said, “In our school it is taught that we should aim for the highest, that is what we did and I am glad that I was able to fulfill expectations of my teachers were always available for me.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now