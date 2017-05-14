PSEB Class 12 result: Sangrur girl is topper in sports category

Proving that opting for sports is no deterrent in performing academically, a girl from Sangrur topped in the state in non-medical stream as PSEB declared class 12 results on Saturday. Husandeep Kaur, a student of Baba Saheb Dass Public Senior Secondary School at Sangrur, has scored 437 marks of 450 (excluding extra marks for sports).

Husandeep, a rifle shooter, said, “I would now be pursuing B.Sc in non-medical. I am thankful to my father for all the support.” Her father works as a property dealer and mother is a homemaker. Nancy Goyal from BCM School Focal Point of Ludhiana secured second rank (436/450 excluding sports marks) in state in sports category in humanities stream. Her father no more, his elder brother, who runs a scrap shop, funded her studies. Playing baseball since she was five, Nancy aspires to be a sports trainer. “I did not opt for sports just for sake of it or to get extra marks. I want to pursue it further and be a sports trainer,” she said.

It has been no small achievement for Shivam Kumar, a softball player and a student of RS Model Senior Secondary School of Ludhiana who has stood third in state in medical stream. His father works as a compounder in Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). “I am aiming at MBBS now. It is only because of my school that funded my studies and books that I was able to secure this rank,” he said.

