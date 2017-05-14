PSEB Class 12 result: Only 51 students of government schools figure in state’s merit list of 350

This year, there was a dip of around 8 per cent in the number of government school students who could make it to the state’s merit list of top 350 students. Only 51 students (15 per cent of 350) from government schools were placed in the merit list this year. In the last year’s merit list of 341 students, 79 students (23 per cent) were from government schools. Of the 51 students of state-run schools placed in merit list this year, 39 are girls. Government schools from around half-a-dozen districts could not get any place in the merit list. These included districts of Pathankot, Amritsar, Nawanshahr, Faridkot, Firozpur, Barnala and Mukatsar.

The cut-off percentage for the merit list was 93.56 per cent this year, which ended at the rank 29th. On the first 10 positions, which were secured by 22 students (bracketed), only one student is from government school, who was placed at the 9th rank with 441/450 marks. The student is from Government Senior Secondary School at Sunam in Sangrur. The remaining top 10 positions were bagged by students from private and aided schools.

Government schools from Patiala performed well, sending 11 students into merit list. Mansa has six students in the list while Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana districts have five students each. Bathinda and Fateh Garh Sahib have four and three students in the merit list, respectively. Apart from this, students SAS Nagar, Ropar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Fazilka too have presence in the merit list.

Ludhiana top in merit list

When it comes to non-government schools, which means private and aided schools, Ludhiana district topped with 134 students in the merit list. Jalandhar and Sangrur districts have 29 students each in the merit list while Patiala and Hoshiarpur have 28 and 24 students, respectively. Faridkot is the only district in the state which has no student in the merit list.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now