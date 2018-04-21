PSEB Class 12 results to be out by next week

PSEB Class 12 result 2018: The exams for class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. The exams for class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24.

PSEB Class 12 result 2018: The result of class 12 exams will be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) by next week. Talking to the Indian Express team, Education Minister, Aruna Chaudhary, confirmed the same. Once the result is announced, students can check their respective scores at the official website — pseb.ac.in. The exams for class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

The exams were conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Also, the question paper of PSEB class 12 maths exam was cancelled after the reports of the alleged paper leak. New question papers were sent to district authorities on mail. This year, a total of 3,18,834 students had registered for the plus-two exam and about 80,000 had to re-appear in both the classes.. Last year, lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for class 12 examination.

In order to avoid cheating, the Punjab Board had identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres. The class 12 exams began with the English paper and ended with the Sociology paper. Last year, the result was announced on May 13, and as many as 77,021 students failed in the general English paper.

Once released, students are required to visit the official website – pseb.ac.in. They should then click on the link for the result. In the provided fields, they will then be required to enter their roll number and other details. After clicking submit, their result will be displayed on the screen. They are required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd