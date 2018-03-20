PSEB Class 12 Maths paper leaked, exam to be held on March 31

The exam which was scheduled to begin from 2 pm will now be conducted on March 31. (Representational image) The exam which was scheduled to begin from 2 pm will now be conducted on March 31. (Representational image)

The question paper of PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) class 12 maths exam was cancelled today after the reports of the alleged paper leak, confirmed PSEB spokesperson. The exam which was scheduled to begin from 2 pm will now be conducted on March 31.

New question papers were sent to district authorities on mail, with an instruction that packets received earlier should not be opened. The exams began on February 28 and will continue till March 24.

Breaking: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 12 mathematics paper leaked; new question papers sent to district authorities on mail with an instruction that packets received earlier should not be opened. Scheduled for 2 pm today; now may start at 3 #PSEB @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/nzxMSLlbV9 — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) March 20, 2018

The class 12 exams began with the English paper and will end with the Sociology paper. This year, a total of 3,58,545 students had registered for the matriculation exam and 3,18,834 for the plus-two exam, besides about 80,000 had to re-appear in both the classes.

A government school principal allegedly collected money from students, who were appearing for an exam in his school, claiming it is a’ rule’ by PSEB. The incident happened on February 28. He returned the money on Saturday only after the complaint against him was moved to the district education office. The principal of Government Senior Secondary School, village Jaspal Bangar of Ludhiana, allegedly collected Rs 70 per student from the students of Sri Hargobind Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Kalan, which is a private school affiliated to PSEB.

