PSEB 10th results 2018 not releasing today at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018: The candidates can check the results through pseb.ac.in PSEB 10th result 2018:The candidates can check the results through pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018: The results of Punjab Class 10 is likely to be declared on first week of May. Komal Singh, spokesperson, PSEB told Indian Express, that the board will declare the results on May first week, adding, that the results are not going to be declared on April 30 or May 1. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through pseb.ac.in. If the websites run slow, due to the load of traffic, the candidates can check the results through examresults.net, indiaresults.com. A close to lakh of candidates had appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination this year that was conducted from March 12 to March 31.

PSEB Class 10th results 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link to the class 10, 12 board results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

This year to avoid cheating, the Punjab Board has identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres. The hyper-sensitive examination centres have been identified in 15 districts of Punjab out of 22. Out of the 56 hypersensitive centres, 31 are located in four bordering districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur only. Earlier, there was a proposal to install CCTV cameras in all 2,800 examination centres, but the plan had to be shelved due to lack of time.

Last year, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for Class 12 examination. It dropped to 62.36 per cent from 76.77 per cent in 2016. The top rank was obtained by Amisha Arora of RS Model Senior Secondary school in Ludhiana. The result was announced on May 13, and as many as 77,021 students failed in the general English paper.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd