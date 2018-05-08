PSEB 10th result: 89,000 Punjab students fail in English

A total of 3,68,295 students had appeared for the class 10 exams this year, a PSEB spokesperson said. A total of 3,68,295 students had appeared for the class 10 exams this year, a PSEB spokesperson said.

As many as 89,000 students have failed in English as per the class-10 results declared by Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) Tuesday. The number has inflated since last year when pass percentage in English stood at 78.68%. This year it has further declined to 73.71%.

In fact, this year English has recorded the lowest pass percentage among the six compulsory subjects. This year, after English maximum failures have been in Social Studies and mathematics.

Results have shown a decline in mother tongue Punjabi and also in Hindi language.

Read | PSEB 10th result 2018: Tea-stall owner’s daughter bags third rank in sports category

This time 2,46,739 students have cleared English exam out of 3,36,528 who appeared for it. As many as 89,789 students have failed in English. Last year, more than 70,000 students had failed in English of 3.30 lakh students and pass percentage was 78.67 per cent. It has recorded the lowest subject wise pass percentage- 73.71%.

Last year, maximum failures were in mathematics and more than 93,000 students had failed with pass percentage of 71.82. This year, maths result has improved but still 60,487 students have failed of total 3,36,502 students. Pass percentage has increased to 82.02 per cent.

Read | PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE: Topper Gurpreet singh wants to be a scientist

Social studies has recorded second highest failures this year after English with more than 63,000 students failing in the subject. It has recorded 80.48 pass percentage and 63,942 have failed in it. Last year, social studies result was much better with 85.38 percent students passing it.

Even in mother tongue Punjabi, there has been a decline in pass percentage. With more than 27,000 students failing in Punjabi this time, pass percentage is 91.77 this year. It was 93.35 per cent last year.

General science has seen an improvement in results whereas Hindi results have showed a decline.

As many as 42,581 students have flunked in Hindi and subject recorded pass percentage of 87.02 per cent. Last year, 92 per cent had cleared Hindi.

In general science, 86.36 per cent students have cleared the exam. Around 45,000 students have failed in general science. But last year, 78 per cent had cleared science so results have improved this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App