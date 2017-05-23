PSEB class 10 results 2017: CM calls for better education standards as 40 per cent students fail

PSEB class 10 results 2017: The CM expressed that this would hinder the race for good jobs and professional career growth. PSEB class 10 results 2017: The CM expressed that this would hinder the race for good jobs and professional career growth.

PSEB class 10 results 2017: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the state education minister to map a path to improve the standards of education in the state after viewing the results of the class 10 board exams that were released on May 22, 2017.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which had announced the board results, noted that 40 per cent of the students who had appeared for the class 10 exams had failed while 18 per cent of the students, who failed in a single subject, will be appearing for compartment exams.

Read | PSEB class 10 results: Only 24 students from govt schools make the cut

Only 24 students from government schools, 6.33 per cent of the total number of government school students who appeared for the exams, managed to make it into the merit list of 379 students.

“The Chief Minister spoke to Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Tuesday morning to express dismay over the shocking 15-point dip in students’ performance in the PSEB Class X exam,” said a spokesperson adding that CM Singh was “very disturbed” at the falling standards of education in the state

The CM expressed this would hinder the race for good jobs and professional career growth, “with most of them even failing to clear the necessary exams for getting into the armed forces”. This year, only two students from government schools are there in the top 10.

For more stories on PSEB results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd