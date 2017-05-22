PSEB class 10 results 2017: Merit list released; girls outperform boys; pass percentage 57.5

PSEB class 10 results 2017: Ludhiana has the highest merit list with the maximum number (113) of merit holders in the state. PSEB class 10 results 2017: Ludhiana has the highest merit list with the maximum number (113) of merit holders in the state.

PSEB class 10 results 2017: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of the class 10 matriculation board examinations today. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website and check here for updates.

Currently, the Board has released the merit list, subject wise pass percentage, toppers and result statistics on the official website. The overall pass percentage this year is 57.50 per cent. A total of 3,30,437 candidates appeared for the examination out of which only 1,90,001 have passed. About 45734 candidates have failed the exams while 94,271 will re-appear and the results for 431 candidates have been withheld.

Girls, who have scored a pass percentage of 63.97 per cent, have fared better than boys whose pass percentage has been held at 52.35 per cent. Ludhiana has the highest merit list with the maximum number (113) of merit holders in the state. About 37,963 candidates have scored above 80 per cent in the Punjab matriculation exams.

Steps to check the results for PSEB matriculation class 10 exams 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Punjab Board (pseb.ac.in).

– Click on the results tab or go straight to the Punjab section from indiaresults.com

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

