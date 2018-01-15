PSEB Class 10, 12 exams 2018: Datesheet released, check schedule here

PSEB Boards datesheet 2018: The examination schedule for class 10, 12 boards have been released on the official website. PSEB Boards datesheet 2018: The examination schedule for class 10, 12 boards have been released on the official website.

PSEB Boards 2018 datesheet: The datesheets for senior secondary and matric board exams 2018 have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). All those students who would be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule, for both regular and open school exams, at the official website – pseb.ac.in. As per the datesheet, the exams for class 10 will commence from March 12 and for class 12 will begin from February 28. The class 10 examination will be conducted from 10 am to 1:15 pm and class 12 examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Last year, lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for class 12 examination. It dropped to 62.36 per cent from 76.77 per cent in 2016. The top rank was obtained by Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana. She managed to score 98.44 per cent.

Also, for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage. The last exam for class 10 will be held on March 31 and for class 12 will be conducted on March 24.

