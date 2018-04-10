PSEB not to announce Class 10, 12 exam results this week at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Exam results 2018: Once the results get declared, the candidates can check by visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in PSEB Exam results 2018: Once the results get declared, the candidates can check by visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in

PSEB Exam results 2018: Thousands of students who have appeared for Class 10, Class 12 exams of Punjab Board, may have to wait a bit longer for results. As per reports, the results will not be announced this week. The board is going to announce the results on their official website pseb.ac.in.

While Class 10 exams began from March 12, Class 12 exams were held from February 28. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 10 am till 1:15 pm and Class 12 examinations from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examinations for Class 10 and 12 concluded on March 31 and March 24 respectively.

PSEB Exam results 2018: Steps to download

– Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

– Click on the link to the class 10, 12 board results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Read | Behind Punjab’s dismal board results: Shortage of English teachers, weak grounding

This year to avoid cheating, the Punjab Board has identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres. The hyper-sensitive examination centres have been identified in 15 districts of Punjab out of 22. Out of the 56 hypersensitive centres, 31 are located in four bordering districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur only. Earlier, there was a proposal to install CCTV cameras in all 2,800 examination centres, but the plan had to be shelved due to lack of time.

Last year, lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for Class 12 examination. It dropped to 62.36 per cent from 76.77 per cent in 2016. The top rank was obtained by Amisha Arora of RS Model Senior Secondary school in Ludhiana. The result was announced on May 13, and as many as 77,021 students failed in the general English paper.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd