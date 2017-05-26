PSEB chief quits after VB raids; CMO says told to go

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

PUNJAB SCHOOL Education Board (PSEB) Chairman Balbir Singh Dhol resigned on Thursday, following a raid conducted by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) at the PSEB headquarters and Dhol’s residence on Wednesday. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), however, issued a communique saying Dhol was asked to resign by the CM after the poor results of the board examinations but in the evening, the CMO released another note saying Dhol was asked to resign for failing to meet the due diligence standards of appointment. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dhol, however, said he resigned on his own wish. When asked whether he was under pressure from the government, Dhol said though he was not under pressure, the manner in which the VB had taken the documents related to his appointment from his office was part of pressure.

He also said, “Later in the evening, I came to know that the government had said that I was asked to resign due to the poor results. I want to clarify here that PSEB has nothing to do with the results, it is entirely the responsibility of the education department, before releasing the results, I had got it approved by the education minister.”

Meanwhile, sources in the PSEB said a VB team came to the PSEB office on Wednesday and took some documents related to Dhol’s appointment and then the team even went to his residence. The sources added that though Dhol sent in his resignation on Wednesday evening, it was accepted by the chief minister on Thursday.

The CMO, meanwhile, released a press note at 5.07 pm, saying Dhol was asked to resign due to the poor results.

Later, another press note was released at 5.30 which mentioned that Dhol was asked to resign as he had failed to meet the due diligence standards of appointment. It was also mentioned in that note that Dhol’s removal was a step towards improving the state of the education board.

The interim charge of the PSEB has been handed over to ACS (School Education) and a search committee ordered to be set up to find a new chairperson in the next 30 days, the CMO spokesperson added. The committee will consist of the Punjab chief secretary as chairman and ACS (School Education) and Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University as members.

Dhol was appointed chairman in December 2016. In a dramatic move, the then SAD government made him join as chairman a day after his retirement as DPI (School Education). His appointment was later challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now