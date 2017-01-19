PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: Date sheet released, check here

PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: The exams have been scheduled keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections that will take place from February 4, 2017. PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: The exams have been scheduled keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections that will take place from February 4, 2017.

The date sheet for the class 12 Senior Secondary Punjab board examinations have been released. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced that the exams have been scheduled to begin on February 28, 2017, and carry on till March 24.

This has been done keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections that will take place from February 4, 2017. Log on to the official website to download the official date sheet.

Date sheet:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

General English

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Philosophy

Geometrical perspective and architectural design

Book Keeping and accountancy

History and appreciation of arts

Education

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Computer application

Friday, March 3, 2017

Political science

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Environmental studies

Monday, March 6, 2017

Public Administration

Business Organization and management

Gurmati Sangeet

Psychology

Music (Vocal)

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Dance

Defence

Agricultural Studies

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

History

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Physical Education & Sports Insurance

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Religion

Music Instrumental

Rural Development & Environment

Sanskrit

Arabic

Persian

Russian

French

German

Korean

Media Studies

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Geography

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Home Science

Friday, March 17, 2017

Mathematics

Music (Tabla)

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Punjabi Poetry

Hindi Poetry

English Poetry

Urdu Poetry

Monday, March 20, 2017

Economics

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

General Punjabi

Punjab History & Culture

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Computer Science 1

Friday, March 24, 2017

Sociology

