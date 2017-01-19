PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: Date sheet released, check here

The date sheet for the class 12 Senior Secondary Punjab board examinations have been released. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced that the exams have been scheduled to begin on February 28, 2017, and carry on till March 24.
This has been done keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections that will take place from February 4, 2017. Log on to the official website to download the official date sheet.
Date sheet:
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
General English
Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Philosophy
Geometrical perspective and architectural design
Book Keeping and accountancy
History and appreciation of arts
Education
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Computer application
Friday, March 3, 2017
Political science
Saturday, March 4, 2017
Environmental studies
Monday, March 6, 2017
Public Administration
Business Organization and management
Gurmati Sangeet
Psychology
Music (Vocal)
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Dance
Defence
Agricultural Studies
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
History
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Physical Education & Sports Insurance
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Religion
Music Instrumental
Rural Development & Environment
Sanskrit
Arabic
Persian
Russian
French
German
Korean
Media Studies
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Geography
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Home Science
Friday, March 17, 2017
Mathematics
Music (Tabla)
Saturday, March 18, 2017
Punjabi Poetry
Hindi Poetry
English Poetry
Urdu Poetry
Monday, March 20, 2017
Economics
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
General Punjabi
Punjab History & Culture
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Computer Science 1
Friday, March 24, 2017
Sociology
For more stories on Punjab board exams, click here