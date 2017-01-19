PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: Date sheet released, check here

Latest News
PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: The exams have been scheduled to begin on February 28, 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 19, 2017 12:11 pm
PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017, pseb.ac.in, punjab board exam date sheet, punjab class 12 date sheet, punjab class 12 time table, PSEB class 12 exam dates, education news, indian express news, Punjab news PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: The exams have been scheduled keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections that will take place from February 4, 2017.

The date sheet for the class 12 Senior Secondary Punjab board examinations have been released. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced that the exams have been scheduled to begin on February 28, 2017, and carry on till March 24.

This has been done keeping in mind the Punjab assembly elections that will take place from February 4, 2017. Log on to the official website to download the official date sheet.

Date sheet:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
General English

Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Philosophy
Geometrical perspective and architectural design
Book Keeping and accountancy
History and appreciation of arts
Education

Thursday, March 2, 2017
Computer application

Friday, March 3, 2017
Political science

Saturday, March 4, 2017
Environmental studies

Monday, March 6, 2017
Public Administration
Business Organization and management
Gurmati Sangeet
Psychology
Music (Vocal)

Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Dance
Defence
Agricultural Studies

Wednesday, March 8, 2017
History

Thursday, March 9, 2017
Physical Education & Sports Insurance

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Religion
Music Instrumental
Rural Development & Environment
Sanskrit
Arabic
Persian
Russian
French
German
Korean
Media Studies

Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Geography

Thursday, March 16, 2017
Home Science

Friday, March 17, 2017
Mathematics
Music (Tabla)

Saturday, March 18, 2017
Punjabi Poetry
Hindi Poetry
English Poetry
Urdu Poetry

Monday, March 20, 2017
Economics

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
General Punjabi
Punjab History & Culture

Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Computer Science 1

Friday, March 24, 2017
Sociology

