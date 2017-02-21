PSEB changes school textbooks again, teachers annoyed

The state’s teachers stand at a loss because of this and have expressed their disapproval. (File Photo) The state’s teachers stand at a loss because of this and have expressed their disapproval. (File Photo)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has changed 17 textbooks for classes 6, 8, 9, 11 and 12 for the new academic year of 2017-18. The PSEB said that it was trying to bring these textbooks to a similar level as that of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which are recommended for CBSE schools across India.

This is not the first time the the board has changed textbooks. Hindustan Times reported that this is an annual practice that leads to the books not being delivered on time. The state’s teachers stand at a loss because of this and have expressed their disapproval.

“Every year the board changes the textbooks and does not send them till April 1. It becomes difficult to conduct the classes without books,” a teacher from Ludhiana told Hindustan Times.

“We are making sure that textbooks reach schools before commencement of the new session. There are total 190 titles, and 59 have already reached our office,” Balbir Singh Dhol, PSEB chairman, said. He adds that textbooks need to be changed with time to keep the state’s students on par with student under the CBSE’s wing.

The books that have been changed include the class 6’s Punjabi language textbook; class 8’s physical education textbooks of all three language mediums (Punjabi, Hindi and English); class 9’s English and Punjabi textbooks; class 11’s Punjabi medium physical education and agriculture textbooks and; 13 textbooks of class 12 including physics, chemistry, mathematics and geography.

