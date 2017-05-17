PSEB Class 12 results 2017: Principals of Government schools scoring less than 20 per cent to be transferred

PSEB Class 12 results 2017: This year the number of students who failed (36, 376) was double that of last year (16,000). PSEB Class 12 results 2017: This year the number of students who failed (36, 376) was double that of last year (16,000).

PSEB Class 12 results 2017: Punjab Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary has ordered the transfer principals of government schools where less than 20 per cent students passed the class 12 board exams, while 122 schools with students who have scored more than 90 per cent will be awarded with appreciation letters.

“Principals of those schools that have exhibited less than 20 per cent result will be transferred,” Chaudhary said adding that even teachers whose students have performed less than 20 per cent subject-wise will face action.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results of class 12 examination on May 13, 2017. The results this year saw a dip of 14 per cent in the pass percentage which stood at 62.36 as compared to last year when the pass percentage was held at 76.77.

More than 3.14 lakh students appeared for the class 12 boards. This year the number of students who failed (36, 376) was double that of last year (16,000). About 81,738 students will be re-appearing or giving compartment exams this year.

In addition to this, only 51 students from government schools managed to score among the top 350. The General English paper was the subject that brought down the overall pass percentage with the maximum number of failing students.

