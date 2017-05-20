PSEB class 10 exams 2017: Result to be declared today, check details here

PSEB class 10 results 2017: The practicals were held from March 30 to April 24. PSEB class 10 results 2017: The practicals were held from March 30 to April 24.

PSEB class 10 results 2017: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the results of the class 10 matriculation exams today, according to reports. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website and this page to be updated when the results are announced.

PSEB is likely to declare the results on May 20, 2017, Financial Express reports. The class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 14 to March 29, 2017. Most of the exams were conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The practicals were held from March 30 to April 24.

Last year, the pass percentage was held at 72.25 per cent, four per cent more than the previous year. Girls, with a pass percentage of 78.03, performed better than boys whose pass percentage was 67.43. Simrandeep Kaur from Tarn Taran topped the exams with a score of 99.08 per cent.

Steps to download the results for PSEB class 10 exams 2017:

– Go to the official website for PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

– Click on the link for the results page or visit indiaresults.com.

– Follow the link to the class 10 matriculation results 2017.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

