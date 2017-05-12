PSEB class 12th exams 2017: Check result declaration date

PSEB class 12th results 2017: Last year, the results were declared on May 13 Last year, the results were declared on May 13

PSEB class 12th results 2017: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the results of the class 12 Senior Secondary Examination (SSE) soon. The date of release, however, has not been mentioned on the official website nor has any board official confirmed about the result declaration dates. The Board every year organise a press conference where they announce the results and the toppers’ names. Therefore it is unlikely to release the results of class 12th today. Candidates can check the PSEB website to download the results.

The class 12 exams were delayed to the state assembly elections and were conducted from February 28 with the General English paper to March 24, 2017 with Sociology.

Last year, the results were declared on May 13 and the pass percentage stood at 76.77 per cent, which was higher than the previous year’s 76.24. About 2,44,487 students passed the 2016 exams out of the 3,18,453 students who appeared for the paper. Last year’s result also shows that girls scored a pass percent of 84.3 per cent, faring better than boys who scored 71.12 per cent.

Read | PSEB SSE class 12 exams 2017: Date sheet released, check here

Steps to download the results for PSEB class 12 SSE board exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

– Click on the link to the class 12 board results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more updates on PSEB class 12th results 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd