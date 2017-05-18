PSEB: 63,000 class 12 students to take re-appear exam on June 23

Schools where the students scored more than 90 per cent will be awarded with appreciation letters Schools where the students scored more than 90 per cent will be awarded with appreciation letters

After the releasing the results of Class 12 on May 13, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct re-appear examination for 63,000 class 12 students who failed in a subject and placed in compartment. The Punjab Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary informed that re-appear exam of PSEB 12th standard will be held on June 23.

The Minister said due to university admissions and many other factors, the re-appear exam will be conducted early.

The result of the re-appear exam, for which centres will be made at sub-divisional level, would be declared in 10 days. She also informed that the PSEB has been instructed to ensure implementation of this decision.

Chaudhary said earlier, PSEB used to conduct re-appear exam only for science stream students but now it would be conducted for all the streams of class 12.

On May 16, Aruna Chaudhary ordered to transfer the principals of government schools where less than 20 per cent students passed the class 12 board exams. “Principals of those schools that have exhibited less than 20 per cent result will be transferred,” Chaudhary said adding that even teachers whose students have performed less than 20 per cent subject-wise will face action.

She also said 122 schools where the students scored more than 90 per cent will be awarded with appreciation letters.

