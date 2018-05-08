PSEB 12th vocational result 2018 declared at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th vocational result 2018: The candidates can check the results through pseb.ac.in PSEB 12th vocational result 2018: The candidates can check the results through pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th vocational result 2018: The result of Punjab board Class 12 Vocational stream examination has been declared on the official website. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, pseb.ac.in. The revised results of Class 12 examination was declared yesterday, and 65.51 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. This year, pass percentage in General English is 84.32% with 2,48,036 of 2,94,154 students clearing the exam against 75.53 per cent last year. The 12th result was officially announced on April 23.

Punjab Board 12th Vocational result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Click on the ‘result’ tab

Click on the ’10+2 Vocational’ result link ‘

In the new window, enter your roll number and name

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of class 10 examinations will be declared on May 8. All the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website, as the results will be available soon. As per a press note by the board, the result merit list will be out today, the scores will be uploaded on the official website on Wednesday.

About 4,06,200 students had appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination this year that was conducted from March 12 to March 31. Unlike last year, the Punjab Board will not conduct a press conference.

In the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) last year results, 40 per cent of the students who had appeared for the Class 10 exams had failed while 18 per cent of the students, who failed in a single subject, had to sit for the compartment exams. Only 24 students from government schools, 6.33 per cent of the total number of government school students who appeared for the exams, managed to make it into the merit list of 379 students.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App