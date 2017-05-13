PSEB Punjab class 12th SSE results 2017: Pass percentage lowest in three years

PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: Securing the top rank is Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana. PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: Securing the top rank is Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana.

PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the class 12 Senior Secondary Examination (SSE) 2017 with the lowest pass percentage in three years. Students who have appeared for the exam, can check the results for the same from the official website.

The pass percentage this year stands at 62.36 per cent which is lower than the last three years. Last year, the PSEB class 12 results had a pass percentage of 76.77 per.

Securing the top rank is Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana. She has managed to score 98.44 per cent in the PSEB SSE class 12 exams. She is closely by Prabhjot Joshi who has bagged the second rank with a 98.22 per cent and Ria of Tagore school, Gurdaspur, is third in the state with 98 per cent marks.

Steps to download the results for PSEB class 12 SSE board exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

– Click on the link to the class 12 board results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

