PSEB 10th supplementary results 2017 declared at pseb.ac.in

10th supplementary results 2017: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of the class 10 matriculation supplementary exams on July 29 at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. Students who have appeared for the exams in June can check their results from the official website.

About 82086 candidates appeared for the exam of which 37,491 have passed taking the pass percentage at 45.67 per cent.

PSEB 10th results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results page or visit indiaresults.com.

Step 3: Follow the link to the class 10 matriculation results 2017.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The annual class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to March 29, 2017. Most of the exams were conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The practicals were held from March 30 to April 24.

The overall pass percentage this year is 57.50 per cent. A total of 3,30,437 candidates appeared for the examination out of which only 1,90,001 have passed. About 45734 candidates have failed the exams while 94,271 will re-appear and the results for 431 candidates have been withheld.

Only 24 students from government schools, 6.33 per cent of the total number of government school students who appeared for the exams, managed to make it into the merit list of 379 students.

