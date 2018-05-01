PSEB 10th results 2018: When and where to check

PSEB 10th results 2018: The examination for class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31, this year. The examination for class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31, this year.

PSEB 10th results 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be releasing the result for Class 10 or High School examination in May first week, on the official website — pseb.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the website itself, once released. Komal Singh, spokesperson, PSEB had confirmed it to Indian Express that the results will not be released on May 1. The examination for Class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year.

PSEB 10th results 2018: Where to check results

Once the result is out, candidates can check it at the above mentioned official website. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open the website, they can also check the same at examresults.net or indiaresults.com. In order to check the result, they need to visit any of these websites and click on the result link. In the provided fields, they will be required to enter their roll numbers/other details. On submitting the information, their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

PSEB 10th results 2018: How to check results on Google Play

Candidates can also check their results via cell phones through apps. All they have to do is open the google play store and search for board exam results 2018. Numerous apps will be shown. Select the one with the best review and open the app. Register for the result with your roll number and other details.

Marks moderation system abolished

The Board recently declared the result of Class 12 exams on April 23. The exams commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

Also, in order to avoid cheating this year, the Punjab Board had identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres. The hyper-sensitive examination centres have been identified in 15 districts of Punjab out of 22. Out of the 56 hypersensitive centres, 31 are located in four bordering districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur only.

