PSEB 10th results 2018 tomorrow at pseb.ac.in: When and where to check

PSEB 10th results 2018: The result of Class 10 or High School examination will be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on May 8. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — pseb.ac.in, once released. The examination for Class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year.

PSEB 10th results 2018: When and where to check

Punjab School Education Board will publish the result of Class 10 tomorrow, however the result time has not been announced the result. Candidates can check their marks on May 9, the time is not confirmed yet. However, the marks will be uploaded on May 9 at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. PSEB will announce the result of Class 10 along with the merit list, toppers’ name and pass percentage tomorrow

Over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination. Last year, the passing percentage for Class 10 students was reportedly 57.50.

While Class 10 exams began from March 12, Class 12 exams were held from February 28. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 10 am till 1:15 pm and Class 12 examinations from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examinations for Class 10 and 12 concluded on March 31 and March 24 respectively.

PSEB had last month declared the Class 12 results 2018 on April 23.

This year to avoid cheating, the Punjab Board has identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres. The hyper-sensitive examination centres have been identified in 15 districts of Punjab out of 22. Out of the 56 hypersensitive centres, 31 are located in four bordering districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur only. Earlier, there was a proposal to install CCTV cameras in all 2,800 examination centres, but the plan had to be shelved due to lack of time.

