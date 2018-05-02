PSEB 10th results 2018: Don’t believe in rumours, says Punjab Board Secretary

PSEB 10th results 2018: According to earlier reports, the Board (PSEB) was likely to release the result in May first week. According to earlier reports, the Board (PSEB) was likely to release the result in May first week.

PSEB 10th results 2018: PSEB Secretary, Hargunjit Kaur, has denied all the rumours on social media regarding Punjab Class 10th result date speculation. She has confirmed that no date has been decided yet for result declaration. She has asked the students, “Not to believe these rumours and the board will announce the correct release date, a day before in advance. Those indulging in spreading rumors will have to face actions,” said she.

Once released, students can check their respective scores at the official website — pseb.ac.in. The examination for Class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year. Students will be able to check the results by visiting any of the result websites and clicking on the result link.

In the provided fields, they will be required to enter their roll numbers/other details. On submitting the information, their result will be displayed on the screen.

Marks moderation system abolished

The Board recently declared the result of Class 12 exams on April 23. The exams commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 24. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

