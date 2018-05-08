PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result, Merit list to be out soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: The result for Class 10 or Matric examination will be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today, on May 8, that is today, at the official website — pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board will, however, will upload the marks tomorrow. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself, once released. Today PSEB will announce the toppers name, pass percentage etc. The examination for Class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open the website, they can also check at indiaresults.com.
Candidates can also check their results via cell phones through apps. All they have to do is open the google play store and search for board exam results 2018. Numerous apps will be shown. Select the one with the best review and open the app. Register for the result with your roll number and other details. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.
Highlights
The merit list of class 10 examinations will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, pseb.ac.in. The results will be uploaded tomorrow at the official website. About 4,06,200 students had appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination this year that was conducted from March 12 to March 31. Unlike last year, the Punjab Board will not conduct a press conference. The candidates can also get the results through results.nic.in, indiaresults.com
The class 10 exams began from March 12 while the Class 12 exams were held from February 28. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 10 am till 1:15 pm and Class 12 examinations from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examinations for Class 10 and 12 concluded on March 31 and March 24 respectively.
Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).
Step 2: Click on the link to the class 10, 12 board results
Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.
Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
All those students who will flunk in the main exams have one more opportunity. They can sit for the compartment exams that are held in June.
Previous year pass percentages
2017: Overall (97.68), Boys (83.45), Girls (94.25)
2016: Overall (97.68), Boys (92.34), Girls (93.65)
2015: Overall (91.52 ), Boys (89.69), Girls (90.78)
2014: Overall (88.96), Boys (86.75), Girls (87.55)
2013: Overall (85.67), Boys (83.45), Girls (84.71)
This year, a total of 3,58,545 students had registered for the matriculation exam and 3,18,834 for the plus-two exam, besides about 80,000 had to re-appear in both the classes.
This year to avoid cheating, the Punjab Board has identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres. The hyper-sensitive examination centres have been identified in 15 districts of Punjab out of 22. Out of the 56 hypersensitive centres, 31 are located in four bordering districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur only. Earlier, there was a proposal to install CCTV cameras in all 2,800 examination centres, but the plan had to be shelved due to lack of time.
The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12 results last month, however, yesterday, they declared the subject-wise result. Despite the board using marks moderation policy this year and giving at least five grace marks to students on the ‘borderline’, the pass percentage in mathematics dipped considerably compared to last year.
