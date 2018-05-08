PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result, Merit list to be out soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018 to be available at pseb.ac.in PSEB 10th result 2018 to be available at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: The result for Class 10 or Matric examination will be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today, on May 8, that is today, at the official website — pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board will, however, will upload the marks tomorrow. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself, once released. Today PSEB will announce the toppers name, pass percentage etc. The examination for Class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open the website, they can also check at indiaresults.com.

Candidates can also check their results via cell phones through apps. All they have to do is open the google play store and search for board exam results 2018. Numerous apps will be shown. Select the one with the best review and open the app. Register for the result with your roll number and other details. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.