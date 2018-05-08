Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child's expensive liver transplant
  • PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result, Merit list to be out soon at pseb.ac.in
PSEB 10th Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result, Merit list to be out soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open the website - pseb.ac.in, they can also check the same at indiaresults.com.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 2:31:42 pm
indiaresult.com, 10th result date, pseb 10th result PSEB 10th result 2018 to be available at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: The result for Class 10 or Matric examination will be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today, on May 8, that is today, at the official website — pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board will, however, will upload the marks tomorrow. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself, once released. Today PSEB will announce the toppers name, pass percentage etc. The examination for Class 10 was conducted from March 12 to 31 from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open the website, they can also check at indiaresults.com.

Candidates can also check their results via cell phones through apps. All they have to do is open the google play store and search for board exam results 2018. Numerous apps will be shown. Select the one with the best review and open the app. Register for the result with your roll number and other details. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

Live Blog

PSEB 10th results 2018 LIVE: Check Punjab Board matric exam 2018 results at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com

Highlights

    14:28 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 10th Result 2018: When

    The merit list of class 10 examinations will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, pseb.ac.in. The results will be uploaded tomorrow at the official website. About 4,06,200 students had appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination this year that was conducted from March 12 to March 31. Unlike last year, the Punjab Board will not conduct a press conference. The candidates can also get the results through results.nic.in, indiaresults.com

    14:19 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB Class 10 exams started on March 12

    The class 10 exams began from March 12 while the Class 12 exams were held from February 28. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 10 am till 1:15 pm and Class 12 examinations from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examinations for Class 10 and 12 concluded on March 31 and March 24 respectively.

    14:16 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 10th Result 2018: Merit list today, results to be available tomorrow

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the results at the official website, pseb.ac.in. The students can download their scores on May 9

    14:12 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB Class 10th results 2018: Steps to download

    Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

    Step 2: Click on the link to the class 10, 12 board results

    Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

    Step 4:  Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

    14:10 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 10th results 2018: Where to check

    The candidates can check the results through pseb.ac.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at results.nic.in, indiaresults.com

    13:55 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 12th vocational result 2018 declared at pseb.ac.in

    All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, pseb.ac.in. 

    13:54 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Punjab PSEB supplementary exams

    All those students who will flunk in the main exams have one more opportunity. They can sit for the compartment exams that are held in June.

    13:47 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 10th results 2018: Previous year pass percentages

    Previous year pass percentages

    2017: Overall (97.68), Boys (83.45), Girls (94.25)

    2016: Overall (97.68), Boys (92.34), Girls (93.65)

    2015: Overall (91.52 ), Boys (89.69), Girls (90.78)

    2014: Overall (88.96), Boys (86.75), Girls (87.55)

    2013: Overall (85.67), Boys (83.45), Girls (84.71)

    13:43 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 10th results 2018: 3,58,545 students register for matriculation exam

    This year, a total of 3,58,545 students had registered for the matriculation exam and 3,18,834 for the plus-two exam, besides about 80,000 had to re-appear in both the classes.

    13:37 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Punjab board took stringent measures on cheating

    This year to avoid cheating, the Punjab Board has identified 56 hypersensitive centres and had installed CCTV cameras in these centres. The hyper-sensitive examination centres have been identified in 15 districts of Punjab out of 22. Out of the 56 hypersensitive centres, 31 are located in four bordering districts of Ferozepur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur only. Earlier, there was a proposal to install CCTV cameras in all 2,800 examination centres, but the plan had to be shelved due to lack of time.

    13:28 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB performance in Class 12 exams 2018

    The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 12 results last month, however, yesterday, they declared the subject-wise result. Despite the board using marks moderation policy this year and giving at least five grace marks to students on the ‘borderline’, the pass percentage in mathematics dipped considerably compared to last year.

    13:25 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB result updates
    13:22 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB press note for 10th result

    The Punjab Board has mentioned that they will publish the result tomorrow and today the merit list and toppers name will be released. 

    13:18 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 10th exam held in March

    This year, over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination. While matric exams began from March 12, Class 12 exams were held from February 28. The Class 10 examinations were conducted from 10 am till 1:15 pm and Class 12 examinations from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The examinations for Class 10 and 12 concluded on March 31 and March 24 respectively.

    13:15 (IST) 08 May 2018
    PSEB 10th result 2018 today

    Unlike previous years', the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will not conduct a press conference. They will announce the result of Class 10 or matric exams, toppers' name, district-wise performance and overall pass percentage today. They will upload the marks on official website tomorrow.

    pseb, www.pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com PSEB 10th results 2018: Class 12 topper Puja Joshi (centre) at the Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    PSEB 10th result 2018 LIVE: Punjab Board will release the results of Class 10 or Matric exams today. Last year, the lowest pass percentage was recorded in three years for Class 12 examination. It dropped to 62.36 per cent from 76.77 per cent in 2016. The top rank was obtained by Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana. She managed to score 98.44 per cent.

