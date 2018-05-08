PSEB 10th results 2018 today: How to check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th result 2018: Candidates can check their result on the official website – indiaresults.com PSEB 10th result 2018: Candidates can check their result on the official website – indiaresults.com

PSEB 10th results 2018: The results of Class 10 will be declared today by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). As per a press note by the board, the result merit list will be out today, the scores will be uploaded on the official website on Wednesday. Once released, all the candidates appeared for the examination can check the results through pseb.ac.in. If the websites run slow, due to the heavy traffic on the page, the candidates can check the results on the partner website — indiaresults.com. About 4,06,200 students had appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examination this year that was conducted from March 12 to March 31. Unlike last year, the Punjab Board will not conduct a press conference.

The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has declared subject-wise result for Class 12 on Monday. Despite the board using marks moderation policy this year and giving at least five grace marks to students on the ‘borderline’, the pass percentage in mathematics dipped considerably compared to last year. This year, pass percentage in General English is 84.32% with 2,48,036 of 2,94,154 students clearing the exam. 46,118 students have failed. Last year, it was 75.53 per cent with more than 77,000 students failing in General English.

Read | PSEB 10th results 2018: When and where to check

PSEB 10th results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com).

Step 2: Click on the link to the Class 12 board results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Also, the Board declared the result of class 12 exams on April 23. The exams for Class 12 commenced from February 28 and concluded on March 24. This year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”, under which grace marks were allotted to students to improve their final score, resulting in a higher pass percentage.

In the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) last year results, 40 per cent of the students who had appeared for the Class 10 exams had failed while 18 per cent of the students, who failed in a single subject, had to sit for the compartment exams. Only 24 students from government schools, 6.33 per cent of the total number of government school students who appeared for the exams, managed to make it into the merit list of 379 students.

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the state education minister to map a path to improve the standards of education in the state. There was 15-point dip in students’ performance. In 2017, only two students from government schools were in the top 10.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd