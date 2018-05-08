PSEB 10th result 2018: Tea-stall owner’s daughter bags third rank in sports category

PSEB 10th result 2018: Daughter of tea vendor Amanpreet Kaur with his father Jasbir Singh at his tea stall at Focal Point in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) PSEB 10th result 2018: Daughter of tea vendor Amanpreet Kaur with his father Jasbir Singh at his tea stall at Focal Point in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

PSEB 10th result 2018: As the Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) declared class 10 results Tuesday, Jasvir Singh (41) who runs a small tea-stall in Focal Point area of Ludhiana was the happiest man.

A few days back, he took a loan of Rs 10,000 from his friends to get his daughter admitted in the medical stream in class 11. He felt a sense of accomplishment as her daughter Amanpreet Kaur (15), a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana bagged the third rank in the state in the sports category. She is a state level baseball player. She scored 97.38% marks and now wants to pursue medical studies.

Jasvir Singh was at his shop ‘Gyani Tea Stall’, serving tea to customers when his phone rang. “The call was from my daughter’s school. As soon as they said is it Aman’s father online, I knew she has bagged a position. I was elated.”

Jasvir who earns Rs 10,000-12,000 a month, “I am only a tenth pass. I never got azn opportunity to study beyond class 10 due to financial constraints in the family. Running a tea-stall is not an achievement and I never felt like a winner in my entire life. But today I am feeling like one because of my daughter. I was a little worried also when she told me that she wants to pursue medical stream as I cannot afford it. It is not easy to get admission in medical colleges and nothing happens till you don’t have lakhs in your pocket. But then I never wanted to discourage her. I took loan of Rs 10,000 to pay her class 11 fee. I don’t know how I will be able to arrange money for her higher studies but I will do everything possible to continue them. I will do everything to give wings to her dreams.”

“I will request school authorities and government to help her and give some scholarship. We will manage but her studies will never be discontinued,” he says.

Amanpreet Kaur, a resident of New Moti Nagar, who scored 633 marks out of 650 (including extra marks given for sports), says, “I am playing baseball since I was in 6th standard. I want to become a doctor but there are financial constraints. I have taken admission in the medical stream now at RS Model Senior Secondary School. I never went for any tuition but loved science since the beginning. But I know my father will never ask me to discontinue studies.”

