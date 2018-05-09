PSEB 10th result 2018: Tea seller’s daughter ranks 3rd in sports category

Total score 97.38%: Amanpreet Kaur at her father’s tea stall in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Total score 97.38%: Amanpreet Kaur at her father’s tea stall in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Jasvir Singh who runs a small tea-stall in Ludhiana felt a sense of accomplishment as his daughter Amanpreet Kaur (15), a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, bagged the third rank in the state in sports category. A state-level baseball player, she scored 97.38 per cent and now wants to pursue medical studies.

Jasvir who earns Rs 10,000 to 12,000 a month says, “I am only 10th pass. I never got an opportunity to study beyond Class X due to financial constraints. Running a tea-stall is not achievement and I never felt like a winner in my life. But today I am feeling like one, thanks to my daughter.”

Also read | PSEB 10th result 2018: 59.47% make the cut

He says he now little worried after his daughter told him that she wants to pursue medical. “ It is not easy to get admission in medical colleges and nothing happens till you don’t have lakhs in your pocket. But then I never want to discourage her. I took loan of Rs 10,000 to pay her Class XII fee. I don’t know how I will be able to arrange money for her higher studies, but I will do everything possible to give wings to her dreams.”

“I will request school authorities and government to help her and give some scholarship. We will manage but her studies will never be discontinued,” he says.

Also read | PSEB 10th result: 89,000 Punjab students fail in English

Amanpreet, who scored 633 marks out of 650 (including extra marks given for sports), says, “I am playing baseball since I was in the 6th standard. I want to become a doctor, but there are financial constraints. I never went for any tuition but loved science since beginning. But I know my father will never ask me to discontinue studies.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App