PSEB 10th result 2018: Ranked 3, girl wants to be civil servant

Puneet Kaur, daughter of a farmer who stood third in the state by securing 97.69 per cent marks in the matriculation examination held by PSEB, wants to be civil servant. Kaur told The Indian Express that she would give the credit of her performance to her teachers at Guru Nanak Public School in Khant Manpur village and her parents. She said she did not take any tuition and relied on self-study.

Kaur said she would opt for non-medical stream in her next class at the same school.

Her elder brother is pursuing B.Sc. (Agriculture Science) while her younger sister has been promoted to class X this year.

Kaur’s father Roopinder Singh, a farmer, is also a B.Tech in mechanical engineering. “I cannot describe in words how happy I am today. My daughter has made me proud. I do not want to leave any stone unturned to help her become a civil servant,” said Singh.

Shashi Sharma, the principal of Guru Nanak Public School, said Puneet Kaur was a bright student who had set an example for other girls.

