PSEB 10th result 2018: Only 28 govt school students make it to merit list of 401

As PSEB declared its Class X results on Tuesday, only 28 students of government schools made it to the merit list that had 401 students. That is just 6.98 per cent representation for students from government schools in the whole merit list, compared to 6.33 per cent last year.

Cut out percentage for merit list was 94 per cent and 28th rank is the last in the merit list. There are 34 students who were placed among the top 10.

In 2017, there were 24 students from government schools in merit list out of total 379 students in merit, while in 2016 there were 17 students from government schools in the merit list out of 355 students.

Among the top 10 positions there were only three students (at 10th position) from government schools.

Hoshiarpur district is at the top with 9 students in merit, while Ludhiana, Patiala, Mansa, Gurdaspur have three students each from government schools in merit. Apart from these SBS Nagar, Sangrur and Fazilka have two government school students in merit, Jalandhar has one, while remaining all districts of state have no student from government schools in the merit list.

Education experts opined that the main problem with government schools was that government was not focusing on the basics but bringing new programmes every now and then. “Why we need any new programme just to teach basic things like alphabet, tables, subtraction, addition, multiply and division,” questioned educationist BS Bhatia.

