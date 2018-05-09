PSEB 10th result 2018: Marginal farmer’s daughter ranked second in state

A daughter of marginal farmer stood second in Punjab in Class X exams conducted by the PSEB. Jasmine Kaur of Shishu Model School, Bholath in Kapurthala district, scored 636/650 (97.85 per cent) marks. Immediately after the declaration of result when The Indian Express called her father, Sukhbir Singh said he was not aware of his daughter’s achievement. “Sadhi kuri second aai hai Punjab vich (our daughter is second across Punjab),” he asked repeatedly. Sukhbir has three daughters, with the other two studying in Class V and Class VII. His monthly income is Rs 10,000.

While thanking school principal, Sunil Sharma and her science teacher Raman, Jasmine said that her parents and teachers deserved credit for her success. “They used to take special classes on Sundays and motivated us to make it to the merit list,” she said, adding that she had never taken any special tuition classes.

“We could not afford any tuition as I have just 1.5 acres land from where I hardly earn enough to feed my family two meals a day…,” said Sukbir.

“All my daughters are very intelligent and I want to give them best education by doing all the hard work,” said Sukhbir adding that Jasmine wants to become a software engineer and has opted non-medical subjects in Class XI in the same school.

Sukhbir himself is a 10+2 pass-out and has being doing farming since. His wife, Bakhshsih Kaur, is a house wife.

Principal Sunil Sharma said they had arranged special classes for students so that at least 7-8 students of their school could make it to the merit list. “I am proud that three students of our school are placed in the merit,” he said.

