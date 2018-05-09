PSEB 10th Result 2018: How to check at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2018: The board had declared the merit list on Tuesday, and around 59.47 per cent students cleared the examination successfully PSEB 10th Result 2018: The board had declared the merit list on Tuesday, and around 59.47 per cent students cleared the examination successfully

PSEB 10th Result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results of class 10 examinations at pseb.ac.in. The board had declared the merit list on Tuesday, and around 59.47 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. Around 3,68,295 have registered for the examination, of which 2,19,035 students cleared the examination successfully. The examination was held from March 12 to March 31, 2018.

Gurpreet Singh, student of Sri Harikrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondry School, Daba Colony, Ludhiana topped this year board exam with 98 per cent marks. Jasmin Kaur of Shishu Model High School, Bholath, Kapurthala secured the second position with 97.85 percentge, and Puneet Kaur ranked third with 97.69 percentage. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 70.43 and boys is 55.48 respectively.

PSEB 10th Result 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com).

Step 2: Click on the link to the Class 12 board results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

PSEB 10th Result 2018: How to check via app

-Visit google play store

– Download result app as per rating

– Pre-register with your registrtaion or roll number

– Alert will be appeared, soon the declaration of results

In the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) last year results, 40 per cent of the students who had appeared for the Class 10 exams had failed while 18 per cent of the students, who failed in a single subject, had to sit for the compartment exams. Only 24 students from government schools, 6.33 per cent of the total number of government school students who appeared for the exams, managed to make it into the merit list of 379 students.

The Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the state education minister to map a path to improve the standards of education in the state. There was 15-point dip in students’ performance. In 2017, only two students from government schools were in the top 10.

