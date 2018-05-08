PSEB 10th result 2018 declared, Gurpreet Singh tops exam with 98%

PSEB Class 10 topper Gurpreet Singh with his family. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh PSEB Class 10 topper Gurpreet Singh with his family. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

PSEB 10th result 2018: The Punjab Board today released the merit list for the Class 10th board examinations. The PSEB will upload the result tomorrow on the official website —pseb.ac.in. The overall pass percentage this year is 59.47 per cent which is two per cent higher than the previous year. Of the 3.68 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 exam, about 2.19 lakh passed it. Of them, 1.04 lakh girls cleared the exam and 1.04 lakh boys passed the board exam.

The urban students have secured 63.85 per cent, while the rural students have registered 61.22 per cent. The government school students have scored 58.14 per cent and the affiliated and Adarsh schools are at 72.66. The associated schools have got 64.11 pass percent while the aided school are at 51.60 per cent.

Academic topper: Gurpreet Singh, Sri Harikrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Daba Colony, Ludhiana, Jasmin Kaur- 97.85 (Shishu Model High School, Bholath, Kapurthala). Puneet Kaur- 97.69 (Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Khant Maanpur

Sports topper: Shreya scored 98.62 per cent and she is a student of Bal Vidyamandir high school, Nangal Kotli Mandi, Gurdaspur. Dolly secured 97.69 per cent and Amanpreet Kaur at 97.38 per cent,(BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana.

Among districts, Mansa has registered highest 73.76 pass percentage, Sri Muktsar Sahib is at 73.29 per cent, Bhatinda at 70.12 per cent, Ludhiana at 67.27 per cent, Hoshiarpur at 67.14 per cent. Amritsar district performance has dipped with 54.86 per cent, Pathankot at 52.92, Serozepur at 52.33 and Tarn Taran at 33.34.

