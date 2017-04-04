APPSC Group 2 services exam 2017: Screening test results declared, check now

The candidates can check the results on the official website – psc.ap.gov.in The candidates can check the results on the official website – psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 2 results: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results and the selection list for the group II recruitment examination 2016. APPSC had conducted the examination on February 26, 2017 in online and offline mode. The Commission has released separate lists of qualified and non-qualified candidates along with the list of rejected aspirants who were caught doing malpractice.

To view the qualified candidate list, the candidates have to log in to the official website – psc.ap.gov.in.

As per reports, over six lakh candidates applied for the exam out of which 49,100 have qualified. The eligible aspirants will fill 442 executive and 540 non-executive posts. The paper was for 450 marks and the official answer keys have already been released.

Steps to download the results for APPSC group 2 exam 2016:

– Go to the official website mentioned above

— On the homepage, click on the APPSC group 2 exam 2016 results

— A page will display list of successful candidates

– Login and search for your results on the site.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

