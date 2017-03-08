Mumbai: Protests yield result, women get 24×7 access to university library

Female students residing in the hostel of the University of Mumbai, who had been protesting for their right to access the library throughout the day, have been assured that their demand has been accepted. Following protests by women students from the Disowning Barriers initiative, a letter from Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh informed the students Monday that the rules for boys and girls would be exactly the same. The hostel rules of the university would be amended to facilitate the movement of female students, read the letter.

However, women will have to carry their identity cards at all times. The students called off their protest after receiving the V-C’s letter. The women, who had earlier protested along with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other students for a 24×7 library access, continued with their protest after the university opened the library earlier this year but refused entry to girls after 11 pm.

Meanwhile, a tiff broke out between the women from Disowning Barriers and the ABVP over the matter after the latter claimed its involvement in the movement. The two bodies had protested for the 24×7 library together at one point. However, while the ABVP claimed that it was the student body’s effort that brought the amendments, members of Disowning Barriers said the ABVP pulled out of the protest on February 5. “They (ABVP) might have protested in front of Ambedkar Bhawan for 24×7 library access but they withdrew abruptly and have not followed our struggle since then,” said the women’s collective.