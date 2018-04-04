Protest over provisions of Right To Education Act

The protest is being spearheaded by people associated with low-budget private schools across the country. (Expres photo by Gurpreet Singh) The protest is being spearheaded by people associated with low-budget private schools across the country. (Expres photo by Gurpreet Singh)

The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) has called for a demonstration at the Ramlila Maidan on April 7. The alliance is protesting against the provisions of the Right To Education (RTE) Act 2009, which says that unrecognised schools should be shut.

The protest is being spearheaded by people associated with low-budget private schools across the country. Kulbhushan Sharma, president of NISA, said, “We have been serving the public for many years while maintaining the quality of education with limited resources. These schools have fee from Rs 200-1,000. But since the RTE law came, a problem has cropped up. This rally is to save the education sector.”

They also criticised the Delhi government for not holding any meeting of the committee formed to make rules flexible for recognition of non-recognised schools. The committee was set-up on June 16, 2017.

