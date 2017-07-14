Protest against merger of govt schools

Parents and students of a government schools in old Delhi, that is likely to be merged with another by the government, voiced their opinion against the proposed merger on Thursday. The Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Panama Building, is proposed to be merged with the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) No 1, Jama Masjid. While GGSSS, with 800 students, is a girls’ school for those between Class VI and Class XII, SKV No-1, with a strength of 300, is for students between Classes I-XII.

While both the schools are among the four that operate out of the same building and students won’t have to make any major changes, the protesters said they want to save the identity of the school.

After the merger, it will be known as the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) No 1, Jama Masjid. Rajender Sharma, general secretary, Front of Forum RWA, said, “The students got to know that their school is being merged only a few days ago and decided to start a protest.

They don’t want to move to a school which does not have the capacity to even seat them. The students of the school have been scoring very well in their Class X and Class XII examinations, I fail to understand why they want the school to be merged.”

