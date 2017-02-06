Promoting quality, excellence in higher education is need of the hour: AICP

Appointments of Vice-Chancellors, Principals and faculty should be free from corruption and political interference in all states, the AICP said. (source: Thinkstock) Appointments of Vice-Chancellors, Principals and faculty should be free from corruption and political interference in all states, the AICP said. (source: Thinkstock)

Promotion of quality and excellence of global standards is the need of the hour in higher education sector in India, Association of Indian College Principal (AICP) has suggested. A group of 25 leading universities in the country should be identified and encouraged to work towards the improvement of standards, since there was not a single university in India that figured in the list of top global universities.

In a resolution adopted at the two-day international conference on the ‘Role of Higher Education in National Building,’ which concluded in Coimbatore on Sunday, AICP suggested that the government set up a separate body comprising heads of these institutions at the national level to draw up a time-bound action plan, supported by the Centre with adequate funding.

In view of the need for increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), planned efforts may be made to substantially raise the number of universities and colleges in the country simultaneously restricting the number of colleges affiliated to each university, another resolution said. Appointments of Vice-Chancellors, Principals and faculty should be free from corruption and political interference in all states, it said.

Other resolutions include granting autonomy to deemed universities and autonomous colleges as a broad policy, initiative to conduct degree examinations through a separate examination board and stepping up the Central and state expenditure on education.

