Pune: Project Udaan helps students in SSC exams

Nine out of 10 students studying under Udaan Project secured above 90 per cent in SSC Exams in Pune. (Representational) Nine out of 10 students studying under Udaan Project secured above 90 per cent in SSC Exams in Pune. (Representational)

Thirteen students at various municipal schools in Pune have got good results in the SSC exams. Omkar Shinde topped among the thirteen students with 96.2 per cent, while nine of them scored over 90 per cent.

The students have been training under former IITians and experts in ‘Project Udaan’, which is run by city-based NGO Great Foundation.

The project began with a batch of 40 underprivileged students. Vineypal Kripal, founder of the NGO, told The Indian Express, “The project aims to provide rigorous training to bright Class IX students from government and civic schools for a period of four years and prepare them for competitive exams like the IIT-JEE by strengthening their core concepts in science, maths, logical reasoning and English. The beneficiaries are children of deserted wives, widows, housemaids, drivers and labourers.”

These students will continue to receive free training at the foundation for the next two years, NGO members said. They have started taking lessons for IIT-JEE.

